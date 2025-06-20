That Mexican OT Causes Strong Debate For His Thoughts On Using The N-Word

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 367 Views
That Mexican OT Controversy Using N Word Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 13: Rap artist That Mexican OT attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center on April 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
That Mexican OT appeared on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast alongside Cleotrapa, who asked him for his thoughts on the N-word.

That Mexican OT is one of the hottest Southern rappers out right now, repping his hometown of Bay City, Texas to the fullest. But his remarks during a recent conversation with Angela Yee and Cleotrapa on the former's Lip Service podcast has caused a lot of debate among hip-hop fans and the Black community.

As caught by XXL, Cleo asked OT in the Wednesday-published (June 18) episode for his thoughts on using the N-word. His reply and the subsequent debate opened up more discussion on Latines and other minority groups using the slur.

"I feel like I can say it, but not because of that, and I'ma tell you why," the "Baby Mad At Me" MC began. "What the f**k are you going to do about it? And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherf***ers. I grew up fighting with them, I grew up eating with them. I grew up f***ing doing bad s**t with them, I grew up loving with them, I got family. It's not even about family. Even if i wasn't related to nobody that's Black, s**t, it's what the f**k I was surrounded by.

That Mexican OT Album

"I respect people that they feel that way, and that's why I try to shut the f**k up about it," That Mexican OT stated. "But if you are from where I'm from, what the f**k are you going to do about it? It's like I done went to the jungle and earned the lion's head, you know? [...] I'm not even trying to justify it, but y'all just got dropped off before us. We from the same boat."

Later on, Cleotrapa countered. "I hear your point, but I also feel like you know when someone else will feel like it's disrespect," she posited. "So it's not even so much as, 'What are you going to do about it?' Some people really find it disrespectful."

Elsewhere, That Mexican OT's Chicken & Sauce collaborative album with fellow Texas rapper Sauce Walka is still getting spins. We will see if this debate goes any further, and how his career continues to evolve.

