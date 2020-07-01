Angela Yee's Lip Service
- MusicCardi B Details When An Ex Stole $20K From Her: "I'm Traumatized"The rapper says she worked hard as a dancer to earn that money, but one day she checked on her stash and it was gone.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- LifeRubi Rose Opens Up About Orgasms And Sex PositionsDuring an interview on Angela Yee's "Lip Service," Rubi exposes explicit details about her sex life.ByLawrencia Grose19.1K Views
- Pop CultureMaino Says He Was Joking About Runaway Slave Sex Fantasy With White WomenThe rapper now says he was kidding when he talked about fantasies involving being "whooped" by the "master's wife."ByErika Marie2.9K Views
- Pop CultureKiyomi Leslie Revisits Altercation With Bow Wow: "I Feel Like They Judged Me"In 2019, the model and her ex Bow Wow were arrested following a physical altercation. "I went to jail and I called [the police] for help," she said.ByErika Marie13.5K Views
- Pop Culture"House Party" Actress A.J. Johnson Recalls Having A Threesome With Two Men On Her 50th Birthday"It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time," the 58-year-old explained.ByHayley Hynes23.6K Views
- Pop CultureNivea Admits That R. Kelly Flirted With Her When She Was YoungerDuring an interview with Angela Yee's "Lip Service," Nivea says that R. Kelly used to try and talk to her when she was younger.ByJoshua Robinson7.6K Views
- NewsHitmaka Regrets Airing Out Sex Stories About Naturi Naughton & Teairra MariHe caught heat for his comments on "Drink Champs" but claims he asked production to cut out those portions of the interview before it aired.ByErika Marie17.4K Views
- MusicBia Shared That She Dealt With Depression & Drug Use Before "Best On Earth" DroppedThe multihyphenate artist was uncertain about the future of her career.ByErika Marie4.5K Views
- RelationshipsDaniLeigh Talks "Liar" & "Cheater" Secret Ex-BF Who Is In The IndustryDaniLeigh knows how to keep her life under wraps, but she's shedding some light on her previous relationship.ByErika Marie7.6K Views