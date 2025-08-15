That Mexican OT Takes His Competition To School On "Recess"

That Mexican OT has come a long way already from his 2023 breakout smash "Johnny Dang." But what has stayed true since that moment is the Bay City, Texas native's charm. His newest album, Recess, has a lot of that in addition to his comedic wit.
The 22-song LP has some hilarious skits with a school theme. He's causing a raucous at his new place of learning by stealing cough syrup and getting down to some mischievous behavior. That humor carries over into some the tracks, especially on the confident but explicit "Rap Sons."
"Oh, I got a whole lot of b*tches sayin' they pregnant with my kid / I got to tell 'em every time, "That whack a*s rapper ain't my son."
The project is also a blast laughs aside, though. For first-time listeners of That Mexican OT some of the sonic lefts may be surprising. But the decisions to sing over a twangy country instrumental or to show his proficiency over a boom bap beat aren't new.
Overall, it's a diverse and extremely entertaining project that keeps you on your toes in the best way possible.
Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs
That Mexican OT Recess
Recess Tracklist:
- Hate Being Famous
- Beat Box with Lil Jairmy, OTB Fastlane
- New Kid Virgil (Skit)
- Chronic with Bravo the Bagchaser
- Off The Lean with DRODi
- Look What I Brought (Skit)
- Weed Eater
- V-Mail 1 (Skit)
- I'm Not Your Dad (Skit)
- Rap Sons
- V-Mail 2 (Skit)
- Business with Money Man
- F**k On Me with NASAAN
- Baby Mad At Me with Lil Wayne
- Foreign To Me
- U and Me with BigXthaPlug
- Accessories with Peso Peso
- Serrrio with Y-BE
- Guidance with Sauce Walka & Hogg Booma
- Blocka Blocka with Denzel Curry
- Final V-Mail (Skit)
- Runnin
Read More: Soulja Boy’s Rap Sheet: Lawsuits & Arrests