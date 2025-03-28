Sauce Walka And 44 Mike Deezy Keep It Simple On "Huh Mane"

Sauce Walka is back with another single. The new release, called "Huh Mane," features 44 Mike Deezy, an artist signed to the Sauce Familia record label. Walka is famously very active, with "Huh Mane" being his sixth single of 2025 so far. Its release comes at an unfortunate time, as he, along with young rapper Sayso P, were both shot in Memphis. Walka came away without a life-threatening injury, suffering a leg wound. Sayso P tragically passed away, at the age of just 27. Walka's most recent Instagram post is an emotional tribute to his fallen friend. The release of "Huh Mane" feels inopportune, but such is the volatile nature of the hip-hop industry.

Musically, "Huh Mane" is a pretty straightforward track. Sauce Walka's approach to making music rarely differentiates. He found the sound that works for him a long time ago and sticks to it. He and 44 Mike Deezy create a banger that's ready for the car speakers. The two of them talk their talk over a beat with plenty of bass. Walka flexes, talking about his "pimpin'" and his money. 44 Mike Deezy comes after him with a similar energy. Walka's flow is much more laidback, while Deezy's is more in-your-face. However, the message remains the same. The two of them bounce off of each other very well, and the result is a high-quality track. Check out "Huh Mane" below. And of course, we'd like to send well wishes to the family of Sayso P and Sauce Walka at this difficult time.

Sauce Walka & 44 Mike Deezy - "Huh Mane"

