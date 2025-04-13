Tobe Nwigwe & Sauce Walka Deliver Gritty New Single "Pain"

The fourth season of the critically acclaimed series Godfather of Harlem premieres on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of its release, a song that will appear in the show in some capacity was released. The track is called "Pain," and it features contributions from the enigmatic Tobe Nwigwe and Sauce Walka. Two of Texas' finest appearing on the soundtrack for a song about a New York-based crime boss seems strange, but it works better than it should, even if it's still a bit clunky. The song sounds like it'll play after a particularly dramatic scene, maybe at the end of a climactic episode. It will be interesting to hear where it fits in.

"Pain" features a prominent sample of DMX's "Ruff Ryder's Anthem." The lines "all I know is pain, all I feel is rain, how can I maintain with that s**t on my brain?" are foundational to the song. The beat also features a prominent sample of Cassidy's hit single, "I'm a Hustla." Those two forces combine to make a beat that sounds as 2000s East Coast as it gets. Tobe Nwigwe and Sauce Walka display solid chemistry on the track. Swizz Beatz executive produces the soundtrack for each season of Godfather of Harlem, making the overt DMX samples make sense. The two rappers talk about the streets and beef, two very fitting topics for the show they're providing a piece of the soundtrack to. Overall, the song ends up working out despite being a weird fit on paper. Check out "Pain" by Tobe Nwigwe and Sauce Walka below.

Tobe Nwigwe & Sauce Walka - "Pain"

