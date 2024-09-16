Joey Badass Takes Issue With Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Being Considered A New York Anthem

2023 Sol Blume Festival
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Joey Bada$$ performs on Day 1 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 19, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Joey Badass discussed some of the biggest songs out of New York.

Joey Badass says he isn't a fan of Cardi B's breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow,” despite having nothing but love for his fellow New York rapper. Speaking with Method Man in an interview for Billboard, Joey explained that the track shouldn't be labeled a "New York" anthem, considering the flow is from Florida's Kodak Black.

“This is my disclaimer with ‘Bodak Yellow.’ First of all, I love Cardi B … But, for me, ‘Bodak Yellow,’ is literally a Kodak Black flow," he argued. "Like, it’s a Florida flow, you know what I’m saying? … We having a conversation about New York anthems. While, okay, yes, I think that it definitely was an anthemic record for beyond New York, I think that it just has this DNA of not a New York song. Let’s be real about it. If Kodak Black didn’t exist we would have never have gotten ‘Bodak Yellow.'”

Joey Badass Attends "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere

Joey Bada$$ at the season 4 premiere of "Power Book II: Ghost" held at The Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Cardi released "Bodak Yellow" back in 2017, interpolating Kodak Black's iconic track, "No Flockin." In doing so, she gave Kodak a credit on the song. It blew up and became the lead single from her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. It also went on to earn Cardi nominations for both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Joey Badass Speaks On "Bodak Yellow"

Other songs Joey and Method Man discussed from New York included “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” by Busta Rhymes, “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” by JAY-Z, “N.Y. State of Mind” by Nas, “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX, and more. Check out Joey's comments on Cardi B with Method Man below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joey Badass on HotNewHipHop.

