Kendrick Lamar Opens Up On What Makes "Mr. Morale" Concert Film Special

Kendrick had all the jokes for his fans at a recent Q&A.

Lavender Alexandria
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance

Last year, Kendrick Lamar returned with his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project followed a long 5-year drought of studio albums dating back to the release of DAMN. in 2017. Following the release of the critically acclaimed album he took off on a major tour in support of it. Dates across North America and Europe saw the rapper lighting up the stage for massive delighted crowds. Much like some of his major touring contemporaries Taylor Swift and Beyonce did this year, Kendrick captured the magic of the tour in a concert film.

For the Mr. Morale concert film, Kendrick focused on just one show rather than collecting performances from various shows and assembling them together. The show he chose to focus on was a massive sold-out affair in Paris in October of last year. The show was originally streamed through Twitch before an edited version made its way onto Amazon Prime. Earlier this week Kendrick was in attendance for a screening of the film which was followed by a Q&A where he explained some of the motivation behind the project. Check out some of the answers he gave below.

Kendrick Lamar On His Concert Film

In the Q&A, Kendrick Lamar answers numerous questions about the creative decisions that went into the film. When asked about why he chose Paris Kendrick had some jokes before delivering a genuine answer. “N-ggas was just copying JAY-Z and Kanye," he joked. "We was thuggin’ around that m*thafucka like 2012, 2014. That was like second home, just shooting sh*t, just getting material. So to go back and shoot on the anniversary of good kid, that’s special.”

When asked what he did differently knowing the show was being filmed, Kendrick had a hilarious answer. “The difference for me was, I was shaking major ass, man. I ain’t never shaken that much ass, bro! But at the same time, it’s freeing, though, ’cause that’s who I am.” What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's reflections on his concert film from last year? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.