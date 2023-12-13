Kendrick Lamar Opens Up On What Makes "Mr. Morale" Concert Film Special

Last year, Kendrick Lamar returned with his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project followed a long 5-year drought of studio albums dating back to the release of DAMN. in 2017. Following the release of the critically acclaimed album he took off on a major tour in support of it. Dates across North America and Europe saw the rapper lighting up the stage for massive delighted crowds. Much like some of his major touring contemporaries Taylor Swift and Beyonce did this year, Kendrick captured the magic of the tour in a concert film.

For the Mr. Morale concert film, Kendrick focused on just one show rather than collecting performances from various shows and assembling them together. The show he chose to focus on was a massive sold-out affair in Paris in October of last year. The show was originally streamed through Twitch before an edited version made its way onto Amazon Prime. Earlier this week Kendrick was in attendance for a screening of the film which was followed by a Q&A where he explained some of the motivation behind the project. Check out some of the answers he gave below.

Kendrick Lamar On His Concert Film

In the Q&A, Kendrick Lamar answers numerous questions about the creative decisions that went into the film. When asked about why he chose Paris Kendrick had some jokes before delivering a genuine answer. “N-ggas was just copying JAY-Z and Kanye," he joked. "We was thuggin’ around that m*thafucka like 2012, 2014. That was like second home, just shooting sh*t, just getting material. So to go back and shoot on the anniversary of good kid, that’s special.”

When asked what he did differently knowing the show was being filmed, Kendrick had a hilarious answer. “The difference for me was, I was shaking major ass, man. I ain’t never shaken that much ass, bro! But at the same time, it’s freeing, though, ’cause that’s who I am.” What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's reflections on his concert film from last year? Let us know in the comment section below.

