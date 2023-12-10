Moneybagg Yo Given Lawsuit Paperwork At Bottle Signing Event, Reacts Confusedly

The rapper's bewildered face said it all, and the documents are allegedly about his failure to refund a no-show back in 2021.

Moneybagg Yo recently found out the hard way that, when you're in a public setting, you always have to be prepared for the worst. While this specific case isn't too wild, it did make for a pretty bizarre and almost comical moment, if it wasn't for the circumstances. Moreover, it centers around a recent clip that surfaced online of someone greeting him at a bottle signing event in Las Vegas. After the rapper signed a bottle for the person recording, it turns out that they were actually a prompter. They gave him paperwork for a lawsuit against him and walked away, and Ari Fletcher's husband had an incredulous look on his face.

Furthermore, he probably did not expect to receive paperwork on this occasion, especially from someone who went to get a signed bottle. Regardless, these papers allegedly focus on the Loaf Boyz executive's supposed failure to repay a no-show back in 2021. Since we don't have any further details about the lawsuit, we can assume that the plaintiff wanted to resolve this in a more private manner with Moneybagg Yo. Otherwise, we would've already heard about it from another source, rather than this shy prompter who ironically created the more interesting story.

Moneybagg Yo Hit With Papers In The Middle Of Bottle Signing: Watch

Unfortunately for the Memphis MC, it looks like this no-show is a bit of a common trend in his career. Well, not the no-show specifically, but rather a general streak of bad luck when it comes to not being able to perform. For example, back in September, organizers suddenly canceled his hometown concert at the FedEx Forum arena, which Moneybagg Yo was not happy with at all. He expressed disappointment in not being able to put on for his city.

"I did not cancel s**t FedExForum canceled the show!” Bagg shared on Facebook. “I Spent 300k in production and had MAJOR special guests popping out to help me put on for my city! S**t broke my heart frfr that was the one show I was looking for to I love coming home [broken heart emoji]. I tried everything in my power to assure them that none was gone happen! Unfortunately At the moment we looking for another venue that’s large enough will keep u updated thanks for everybody support [100 emoji]." For more news and the latest updates on Moneybagg Yo, stick around on HNHH.

