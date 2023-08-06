IceJJFish Of Viral Rap Fame Is Now An Uber Driver, Fan Sings His Hit To Him

If you were keeping tabs on the early days of meme rap, Internet humor, and viral hip-hop on YouTube, then you’ve definitely heard of IceJJFish. Almost a decade ago, his song “On The Floor” gained massive attention for its… unconventional vocal approach and low-budget music video. Jokes aside, many would argue that he is straight-up influential, not just sonically, but also when it comes to online rap and people not taking themselves too seriously with a high production value. After all, even huge stars today like Doja Cat still take inspiration from JJFish. However, it’s been a while since we heard from him, but that recently changed thanks to a fateful car ride.

Furthermore, someone uploaded some clips online that have since gone viral themselves of IceJJFish picking them up as their Uber driver. In the videos, the fan sings along to “On The Floor” to him, slightly mocking the vocal tone but also acknowledging that he came through with a hit. Not only that, but in the caption, the rider wrote that JJFish, real name Daniel McLoyd, said that he isn’t “on that” anymore. It’s a shame because, considering the legendary status that “On The Floor” holds online, there was clearly a lot of potential for more.

Read More: Flyana Boss: The Viral Dynamic Femcee Rap Duo

Fan Meets IceJJFish As His Uber Driver

Still, it’s also heartening to see that a viral Internet celebrity is just living a normal life just like the rest of us. Usually, stories of overnight online fame and viral hits based on comedy or ridicule don’t end as sweetly. Either the subjects get caught up in the short-lived glamour of it all or they form legitimate careers that never match their original charm. IceJJFish is hopefully living his best life, making gospel music and occasionally meeting fans who recognize him.

Meanwhile, it’s not like he completely went under the radar following the release of “On The Floor.” For example, he appeared as a special guest on Odd Future’s show “Loiter Squad” alongside Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Jasper, Lionel, and the rest of the crew. That was a couple of years after his music video went viral, and in the near-decade since, he deserves to do whatever he wants with that moment of fame. For hopefully more news and updates on IceJJFish, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral