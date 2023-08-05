Afroman Confirms Death Of L.A. Rapper Lil Sodi

Los Angeles rapper Lil Sodi has tragically passed away, Afroman recently confirmed via Instagram. Moreover, the two were close collaborators in the scene, going on tour together and working on many different ventures together within hip-hop. In fact, they were in the middle of a tour, and he shared a post mourning his friend and partner on Friday (August 4). However, he did not reveal exactly when Sodi passed away, and also did not disclose a cause of death. As such, it’s unclear whether that it still unknown information or if the South Central MC just wants to maintain privacy.

Furthermore, in his tribute post, Afroman included various dove emojis, prayer hands, a peace sign, and a blue heart. Not only that, but various other figures from within the rap landscape came forward with their own messages of sympathy, grief, and support. For example, Adam22 tweeted some pictures of them together and wished Lil Sodi well on his journey, as he had interviewed him for No Jumper back in 2021. In addition, the one and only DJ Premier hit the comments of Afroman’s post to share his condolences to Sodi’s family.

Read More: Afroman And His Crew Detained At U.S.-Canada Border For Weed

Afroman Pays Tribute To Lil Sodi

“Some of the worst news of an incredible human being!” Preemo expressed under Afroman’s snap. “Damn sure gonna miss you Sodi. Condolences to your family.” What’s more is that this news is made all the more tragic because of what Lil Sodi should’ve been celebrating recently. Just this week, on Thursday (August 3), he had released the EP Too Good For HELL Too Bad For HEAVEN, and should’ve been able to continue his career and life as he pleased. Surely more information in the coming days will illuminate the tragedy.

Meanwhile, fans of him will remember his storied and prolific career within West Coast hip-hop and beyond. Over the 2010s, he worked with the likes of Freddie Gibbs and developed a strong local following with other rappers in the area. As a rising voice in the seen, one day we will see the fruits of his labor, and his peers will continuously honor his memory. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Sodi and Afroman, keep checking in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace Lil Sodi.

Read More: Afroman Reacts To Police Suing Him After Raiding His Home

[via]