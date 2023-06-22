Afroman, an iconic rapper from Palmdale, CA, is in a bit of legal hot water while trying to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. He got cited trying to get back stateside over the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York, carrying over $10k in cash and an insignificant amount of marijuana. The “weed” moniker may be a bit misleading; it was actually a bottle of cannabis pain lotion. After five hours and a $500 fine, U.S. Border Patrol Officers released Afroman. (His DJ had cannabis gummies as well, leading him to a $500 fine of his own.)

Funny enough, the rapper gave all of his weed to hotel housekeepers and fans before making the trip back down. He says he forgot about the lotion and his DJ forgot about the gummies. All in all, Afroman declared the cash and the Border Patrol seized the cannabis products. They didn’t arrest anybody because the amount was so small. TMZ asked the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a comment, but they did not give a statement due to the Privacy Act of 1974.

Afroman’s History With Hash

The man’s number one song — which recently went certified Platinum — is 2000’s “Because I Got High.” Well-known for being a ganja lover, he obviously dishes out premium weed products to his fans and people helping him with his shows. He also continues to pack theaters and stadiums, recently going past midnight at the Westcott Theater in Syracuse. (Coincidentally, this was the show Afroman was headed to when he got detained at the border.)

This isn’t his first brush with the law and narcotics. Earlier this year, police raided his home for drugs and drug paraphernalia. They didn’t find anything incriminating, but Afroman used the security footage from his house in music videos and on merchandise. Because this was furthering his career, the police got angry and filed a lawsuit against him. Not one to learn a lesson about being careful with drug possession, Afroman will keep living his freewheeling life until the wheels fall off.

