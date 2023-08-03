L.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In Malibu

Officials suspect foul play was involved in the MC’s death.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
L.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In Malibu

Los Angeles-area rapper Sirtanky has been found dead inside of a metal barrel that washed up on Malibu’s shores. Moreover, police suspect “foul play” and announced the launch of a full investigation into the rising MC’s death, which occurred under horrifying conditions. Reports from The Los Angeles Times indicate that a lifeguard found Sirtanky’s body (real name Javonnta Murphy) on Monday (July 31) on the shores of Malibu Lagoon State Beach. However, the coroner did not identify the body inside the barrel as Murphy until Thursday (August 3). Sirtanky is survived by his mother and four brothers, and recently released an EP titled The Chronicles of a Capricorn this January.

Furthermore, Lt. Hugo Renaya of the sheriff’s homicide unit stated that a maintenance worker first discovered the barrel on Sunday (July 30) on Malibu’s beach. Upon discovery, the worker did not open it, nor suspect anything was wrong about it. Then, the lifeguard found it to be suspiciously heavy, and discovered Sirtanky’s body inside. Given that his body wasn’t decomposing, it stands to reason in law enforcement’s eyes that he passed away shortly before the barrel showed up ashore. Still, the coroner did not confirm this conclusion as of writing this article.

Read More: L.A. Rapper Yngx 17 Killed In Tragic Road Rage Incident: Report

Sirtanky Found Dead In Malibu

In addition, police shared no further information or details about Murphy’s body or coroner reports. They confirmed that this is an open homicide case, as Sirtanky was naked when they found him in the barrel. “At about 8 p.m., there’s a high tide here,” Lt. Renaya remarked to the Times. “There’s a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon. But we don’t know.”

Meanwhile, these details are what lead authorities to believe that this was a murder. Also, detectives found that this barrel came from presumably a printing company. As such, they maintained that they sought information on whether the company is somehow connected to the L.A. artist’s death. For more updates on this developing story and other crime news in hip-hop, log back into HNHH.
Rest In Peace Sirtanky.

Read More: L.A. Rapper Earl Swavey Dies At 26

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.