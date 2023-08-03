L.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In Malibu

Los Angeles-area rapper Sirtanky has been found dead inside of a metal barrel that washed up on Malibu’s shores. Moreover, police suspect “foul play” and announced the launch of a full investigation into the rising MC’s death, which occurred under horrifying conditions. Reports from The Los Angeles Times indicate that a lifeguard found Sirtanky’s body (real name Javonnta Murphy) on Monday (July 31) on the shores of Malibu Lagoon State Beach. However, the coroner did not identify the body inside the barrel as Murphy until Thursday (August 3). Sirtanky is survived by his mother and four brothers, and recently released an EP titled The Chronicles of a Capricorn this January.

Furthermore, Lt. Hugo Renaya of the sheriff’s homicide unit stated that a maintenance worker first discovered the barrel on Sunday (July 30) on Malibu’s beach. Upon discovery, the worker did not open it, nor suspect anything was wrong about it. Then, the lifeguard found it to be suspiciously heavy, and discovered Sirtanky’s body inside. Given that his body wasn’t decomposing, it stands to reason in law enforcement’s eyes that he passed away shortly before the barrel showed up ashore. Still, the coroner did not confirm this conclusion as of writing this article.

Sirtanky Found Dead In Malibu

In addition, police shared no further information or details about Murphy’s body or coroner reports. They confirmed that this is an open homicide case, as Sirtanky was naked when they found him in the barrel. “At about 8 p.m., there’s a high tide here,” Lt. Renaya remarked to the Times. “There’s a possibility that the container could have come in from the ocean and then got stuck in the lagoon. But we don’t know.”

Meanwhile, these details are what lead authorities to believe that this was a murder. Also, detectives found that this barrel came from presumably a printing company. As such, they maintained that they sought information on whether the company is somehow connected to the L.A. artist’s death. For more updates on this developing story and other crime news in hip-hop, log back into HNHH.

Rest In Peace Sirtanky.

