Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.

Along with Riches, deputy discovered a 29-year-old man named Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman both suffering from gunshot wounds at the South Chester location in Compton. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable condition, while Leflore and Riches were pronounced dead on the scene.

Riches was known in his community as an artist with a deep love for his community. Much like West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle, the From Broke To Rich rapper’s main goal was to help rebuild his Compton community. Following Nipsey’s death in 2019, Riches spoke about the slain emcee’s impact on his life, telling L.A. Taco, “Nipsey Hussle was the embodiment of a street soldier, a real hustler. As a man, as a father, as a hustler he was that man.”

The upcoming rapper’s death comes on the heels of the music world mourning PNB Rock’s senseless murder. Los Angeles legend Ice-T recently spoke out about the violence overtaking his city, warning young artists that it’s a “dangerous place.”

“If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry,” he tweeted. “Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.”

People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture.If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 14, 2022

R.I.P. Kee Riches. Share your thoughts below.

