The city of Los Angeles is mourning the death of yet another young rapper gone too soon. On Monday night (October 3), Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home, reportedly on the phone with his pregnant wife.

According to police, they believe that Half Ounce, whose legal name is Latauriisha O’Brien, and a friend were walking in the area when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and the passenger began firing at both men.

The man was found in a planter in front of a Koreatown apartment building, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. https://t.co/5lNGD5k7nd — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 4, 2022

LAPD also say at least a dozen shots were fired while the 32-year old rapper’s wife was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots and rushed to the scene.

O’Brien was found in a planter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are still on the hunt for Half Ounce’s friend, who fled the scene after the shooting, as well as the gunman. The late rapper recently dropped a single entitled “Drop The Ball,” and was slated to release a project on October 14th.

BREAKING: Family confirms to @foxla that the man shot and killed in Koreatown last night is rapper Half Ounce. His wife, who is pregnant, tells me she was on the phone with him as he walked home when she heard gunfire. pic.twitter.com/T24OMFfziu — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2022

Half Ounce is the third rapper to be shot and killed in Los Angeles in last few weeks. His death follows the passing of PnB Rocck and Kee Riches — both of whom were killed in L.A. Half Ounce leaves behind three children. RIP.

