Trippie Redd (born Michael Lamar White II) celebrated his 24th birthday on June 18th, and it was anything but normal. He spent the day on a yacht and had some serious hardware hand-delivered on a jet ski. Alex Moss, a jeweler famous for providing celebrities with custom-made chains and other pieces, came out to Trippie’s yacht carrying bling created in collaboration with the rapper. The pendant — a spikey heart with layers that turned into three separate chains — included amethyst, 14-karat white gold, VVS diamonds, and custom-cut mother of pearl. The estimated value of the piece is roughly $150k.

The six-figure jewelry impressed the rapper so much that he got smaller, similar pieces made for his girlfriend, Skye Morales, and his sister. Their pendants have rubies and pink sapphires, respectively. And this wasn’t the only thing sparkling on the yacht that day. Trippie Redd’s 2017 song “F*ck Love” with the late XXXTentacion hit a billion streams and was certified Diamond. He shouted out his collaborator, who was murdered almost exactly five years ago at the age of 20. “[L]ove u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us,” Trippie said via Twitter. “[L]ong live the greatest of all time and I’m here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak.”

Trippie Redd’s Birthday Bling

So Trippie got amethyst and diamonds and Diamond plaques. He got a surprise visit from Moss via jet ski on his yacht for his birthday, which was also Father’s Day. He’s also at the top of his game, claiming to be the most versatile musical artist in the industry. Looking at it all, big picture, what more could the rapper want in life?

How about a recently released fifth studio album? Dropped on January 20th of this year, Mansion Musik includes collaborations with Chief Keef, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more. It debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Despite wanting to “touch base with different types of rage,” Trippie Redd’s personal life is looking very solid, with nothing to really rage about. His latest icy chain is a testament to how good life can be for the young and thriving rapper.

