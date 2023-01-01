Police Find Ohio Rapper Ahlotta’s Body, Take Boyfriend Into Custody For Murder

Up-and-coming Cleveland, Ohio rapper Ahlotta was tragically found dead by local police on Friday (July 21). According to reports from Cleveland 19, the rapper (whose real name is Breneisha Lightfoot) went missing earlier in the week, which is her birthday week. Moreover, family and friends asked local authorities on Tuesday (July 18) to perform a wellness check after they couldn’t reach her or determine her location. When officials arrived at her apartment in Bedford, Cleveland, they reportedly discovered evidence that “someone may have been seriously injured there.” While this is still an open case with little details, it seems like police already found a reasonable suspect for this heartbreaking loss.

Furthermore, authorities identified that the last person to have knowingly been with Ahlotta was her boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent. However, when officials sought him out to ask questions about Lightfoot’s location, they also reported him missing. As such, they declared Roarty-Nugent to be a “person of interest” in the MC’s disappearance and eventually tracked him down. Upon these developments, local NBC-affiliated station WKYC 3 reported that police launched a search for the Cleveland artist.

News Report On Ahlotta’s Disappearance

Tragically, officials found Ahlotta’s body in the Slavic Village area of Cleveland on Friday. “The discovery of Lightfoot’s body comes on the same day that police arrested her boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent,” the outlet revealed. “Charges against him are ‘forthcoming,’ according to a statement by Bedford Deputy Police Chief Rick Suts.” Since authorities have yet to charge Roarty-Nugent for the alleged murder, it stands to reason that they might be considering other suspects, though that’s not what this report suggests. In addition, it’s unclear what the nature of these charges will be.

Meanwhile, the Ohio native‘s last social media post, a TikTok on July 14, might illuminate this case. “POV: when you get in an argument with ya man and he finally not wrong and yo sister take his side instead of yours,” she captioned. It was a video of her and her sister with presumably Roarty-Nugent. “I thought we was family you supposed to ride if im right or wrong and im never wrong even im wrong,” she wrote. In the video, she lip-synced, “But I am telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real.” For more news and the latest updates on the hip-hop world, stay logged into HNHH.

Rest In Peace Ahlotta.

