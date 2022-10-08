Yesterday (October 7), two high school football teams gathered for a game. Whitmer High School took on Central Catholic High School, but their match ended unexpectedly after shots fired outside the stadium.

BREAKING: Police say 3 people shot at Whitmer High School during the football game against Central Catholic tonight. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/QSroEQGHJu — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) October 8, 2022

The game was televised but instantly cut to a commercial break after more than ten shots were heard in the background. Initially, the teams did not know what happened until they saw dozens of people in the crowd scatter to safety. Upon realizing they were still on the air, the broadcaster quickly stated, “We’re going to break.”

According to the Toledo Police Department, three people were shot– one Whitmer student, an adult male, and an adult female. While they claimed they were not seriously injured, they were transported to the hospital just in case.

As reported by WTOL 11, the police took two people into custody and are allegedly searching for two others that are “possibly” connected to the shooting.

Katie Peters, the Washington Local Schools spokesperson, issued a statement on the matter. “No guests were injured in the evacuation, and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” she said.

Additionally, the town’s mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz, shared his thoughts and concerns. He said, “We are thankful that no one was seriously injured, but we will not rest until those involved are brought to justice — and events like this never happen again.”

Check out some of the aftermath footage captured from the game.

Here's the moment shots were fired at the Toledo Central Catholic-Whitmer football game. This shit has to stop! pic.twitter.com/zJm65D6vbd — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) October 8, 2022

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 8, 2022

