Barack Obama joked with a supporter at a rally for Democrats in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, after the attendee shouted out that he’s “fine” during a speech. Obama was in the state in an effort to encourage voters to show out in support of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election.

While speaking, Obama admitted that “sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to not just because I am older and grayer.”

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 26: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

“You fine as [expletive],” a supporter in the crowd shouted out.

At first, Obama asked the women to repeat themselves.

“I’m not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that,” Obama responded, before taking a slight pause and adding, “Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

Whitmer is running against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon.

Elsewhere in the speech, Obama spoke out about the importance of participating in the upcoming midterm election.

“This election requires every single one of us to do our part,” he said. “I understand why you might be worried about the course of the country. Sometimes it’s tempting just to tune out, watch football, watch Dancing With The Stars. I’m here to tell you, tuning out is not an option.”

The former president also addressed the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi, calling on elected officials to “explicitly reject” violent rhetoric.

He explained: “If our rhetoric about each other gets that mean, when we don’t just disagree with people, but we start demonizing, making wild, crazy allegations about them, that creates a dangerous climate.”

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was injured after a man broke into the couple’s San Francisco home wielding a hammer.

Obama’s Michigan appearance comes just a day after being featured as a keynote speaker at a rally for Democrats in Georgia, supporting U.S. Senate incumbent candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Check out the clip from Obama’s speech below.

Obama: I’m getting old and gray.



Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022

