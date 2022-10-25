If you are a football fan who likes to watch Monday night games, the “Manningcast” is mandatory viewing. This broadcast is basically just a Twitch-style live reaction from the likes of Peyton and Eli Manning. They bring a lot to the table with their broadcasts, and the special guests always make the evening that much better.

Last night, during the game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, the “Manningcast” was able to secure an appearance from Barack Obama. Obama is a huge Bears fan, and it only made sense for him to appear on the show given Eli’s desire to have him on.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Mr. President, Eli was approached by TMZ last year. They asked him “who is your dream guest on the show, and he said it was you. I assume you were watching TMZ and felt pressure to come on the show, right?” Peyton told Obama on the broadcast.

This led to a humorous response from the former President, who said “I have to confess, TMZ is not on my remote really, but, I was flattered when I heard about this, Eli.”

Let us know what you thought of Obama’s appearance, in the comments down below.

[Via]