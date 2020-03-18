Chicago Bears
- SportsBarack Obama Joins The Manningcast For Ambitious CrossoverPeyton and Eli were excited to have the former President on their show.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFormer Cowboys RB Marion Barber Found Dead At 38Barber was found in his apartment.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsKhalil Mack Traded To The Chargers: DetailsThe Chargers just made a massive move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Robinson Details Grueling Battle With COVID-19Allen Robinson has lost 10 pounds over the past couple of weeks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears Vehemently Deny Matt Nagy RumorsThe rumors surrounding Matt Nagy have gotten out of hand.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bulls Fans Ruthlessly Chant "Fire Nagy" Amid 3-7 SeasonChicago sports fans are fed up with Matt Nagy. By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatt Nagy Unable To Coach After COVID-19 OutbreakMatt Nagy won't be on the field come Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Plays Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" After Win Over Chicago BearsTB12 used a clip of the iconic Chief Keef song after beating the rapper's hometown Chicago Bears.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsMatt Nagy Reveals He Has COVID-19The news comes after a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears & Rams Fans Engage In Massive Brawl At SoFi StadiumIn its very short history, SoFi Stadium has already seen plenty of action.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndy Dalton Reveals His New Role With The BearsSome Bears fans might have a problem with this one.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMitch Trubisky Signs With The Buffalo BillsThe Mitch Trubisky saga in Chicago is officially over.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears Reportedly Looking To Go All-In On Russell WilsonThe Chicago Bears are looking for an upgrade.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Delivers Sound Advice To Deshaun WatsonDeshaun Watson is in a peculiar situation right now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson Has A Trade Wishlist, Prefers To Stay In SeattleRussell Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Foles Praises Meek Mill After Massive Bears WinNick Foles felt like he was in Philly again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy With Bears RevelationDeshaun Watson was very honest about some of his interactions prior to the NFL draft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMitch Trubisky's Fate With The Bears Sealed After Contract DecisionMitch Trubisky's future in Chicago is up in the air following the 2020 season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMitch Trubisky Mercilessly Roasted By Chicago RestaurantMitch Trubisky can't seem to catch a break, even in the midst of a pandemic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bears Pull Off Trade For Veteran QuarterbackChicago Bears acquire Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville Jaguars, signaling "Minshew Mania" is back on.By Kyle Rooney