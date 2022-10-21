Not every performance is going to be a winner and Fivio Foreign learned that the hard way this week. The New York rapper found himself on the receiving end of jokes, memes, and mockery after his halftime performance at Barclays Center went viral. Flanked with dancers, Fivio stood center stage and performed several tracks, but from the onset, there seemed to have been issues.

The rapper was ridiculed over the display and now, TMZ has offered an update from Fivio, himself. According to him, the problem was with the in-house production team, not his performance.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“That’s not really my production team,” he said. “That was a different team I don’t use all the time. I did the soundcheck, sh*t was good at soundcheck. I just gotta use my production team from now on.”

Fivio promised to “redo” the performance at a later date and explained that his in-ear monitors weren’t synched properly. He also claimed that these sorts of controversies don’t get to him.

“I wasn’t really trippin’,” he said. “The sound was just off. I was hearing it at one time and it was coming out at another time.”

Check out Fivio Foreign explaining away his performance below.

