Fivio Foreign has had a phenomenal year. The Brooklyn rapper will certainly go down as having one of the most successful breakout careers of 2022. With several chart topping singles and a debut album executively produced by Kanye West, everything has been on the up and up for Fivo.

However, things took a turn on Tuesday (October 17) when the Say My Name rapper was selected as the halftime performer for the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Fivio tried his best to perform a medley of his hit records, but his audio was began to work against him. As the backtrack audio played throughout the arena, the B.I.B.L.E. star was having a hard time keeping up with the words.

Fans wasted no time hopping on social media to critique Fivio’s performance. “I wonder if this how i be sounding in the shower without the music,” one user joked. “The dancers even messing up. They wrong for this,” another viewer added. Despite the backlash, a few fans did have compassion for Foreign’s shaky performance. “You can tell it wasn’t his fault, doesn’t make it any less funny though. Shoulda lip-rapped dat thang.”

Aside from the sketchy performance, Fivo is still making waves on the music scene. Earlier this month, he was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards for Breakthrough Artist of the year. Ultimately, the award went to GloRilla — however, fans believed Fivio was a better suitor for the trophy. He took to Twitter to respond to claims that he was robbed of the win, tweeting, “I did not get robbed.. GloRilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her.”

Check out more reactions to Fivio’s performance below.

If you watched that Fivio Foreign halftime show in Brooklyn, you may be entitled to financial compensation. — KJ (@KJ_McFlannels) October 20, 2022

Does Fivio Foreign not know his own song? — CJ (@CJTheAnalyst) October 20, 2022

If you’re illegally streaming this Nets game you know that this fivio foreign halftime performance is one of the worst things in history — Tyler Blint-Welsh (@tylergabriel_) October 20, 2022