Future’s “I’m On One” Featuring Drake Goes Platinum

Future’s 2022 I Never Liked You track “I’M ON ONE” featuring Drake, has been certified platinum by the RIAA. The track’s now managed to move more than 1 million album-equivalent units, which doesn’t come as too much of a shock considering it’s a fan-favorite. “I’m thinking I was in LA when I recorded [‘I’m On One’],” Future said in an interview. “I played it for him after I did it. Once it was done, I played the record for him.”

Future’s been working on a new album with Metro Boomin as of late, which the producer says will “definitely” drop sometime this year. Metro told Complex it’s “the ultimate album right now,” and is supposed to be “Next up.” Recently, Future also joined Quavo to help promote the Migos’ artist’s second solo album, Rocket Power. The duo made it rain in a club earlier this month in celebration of the LP. Earlier this month, they also unveiled a new song together, “Turn Your Clic Up.”

Read More: Drake Sings “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” With Fan, Finds 42H Bra While On Tour

Future And Drake’s “I’m On One” Sells Over 1 Million Units

Drake’s currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. As of late, the Canadian-born artist has been teasing his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. It looks like fans won’t have to wait too much longer to hear his latest project, as he recently revealed he’ll be dropping it in “like, two weeks.” He told an audience at his recent performance at Madison Square Garden, “until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you and everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope to make you proud.”

The artist has also hinted that fans can expect to hear “the old” him on his latest record. “I’m tired of everybody coming up to me, [saying] ‘man… we miss that old Drake man. We need that old Drake man,’” he shared. “Imma give it to you then.” The album is also confirmed to feature Nicki Minaj, meaning that #Dricki will finally be making a comeback.

Read More: Future’s Income Revealed Amid Lost Child Support Battle

[Via]