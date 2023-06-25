Drake announced two things on June 24. First, there is his upcoming poetry book Titles Ruin Everything. Secondly, Titles Ruin Everything will be accompanied by a brand-new album called For All The Dogs. Additionally, Drake appears to have commented on the reason behind the album. “I made an album to go with the book,” a passage on titlesruineverything.com reads. “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”

For All The Dogs, which is yet to be assigned a release date, will be Drake’s first album of 2023. While fans have had songs like “Search and Rescue” to enjoy, Drake hasn’t dropped a full solo album since Honestly, Nevermind in 2022. That spent one week at #1 last July. Additionally, with For All The Dogs, Drake will be hoping for his ninth consecutive #1 album.

Read More: Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick shouts out Drake at the NBA draft; Drizzy follows him on Instagram moments later

Travis Scott Fan Account Starts “For All The Dogs” Copypasta

Drake was a Certified Lover Boy but Honestly, Nevermind, that’s Her Loss. This one’s For All The Dogs. — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) June 24, 2023

One phrase has dominated the online reaction to the announcement of For All The Dogs – “Drake was a Certified Lover Boy but Honestly, Nevermind, that’s Her Loss. This one’s For All the Dogs.” The phrase references Drake’s last three albums – the two solo projects Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind as well as his collaborative album with 21 Sav*ge, Her Loss. Those references at then packaged into a phrase ripe with meme potential.

Read More: Young Thug promises that Drake “will be paid” for his two features on Business Is Business

The phrase quickly became a copypasta, being quote-tweeted over and over. At the time of writing, the original tweet nearly 3000 retweets and nearly 500 quote tweets. Furthermore, its origin point appears to be a Travis Scott fan account called “Tervis Scoot”. At the very least, they are the account that popularized the phrase, even if they didn’t outright create it. The second most popular reaction to the announcement is fans posting pictures featuring dogs, be it with or without Drake featured. Are you excited for a new Drake album? Let us know in the comments. Follow the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]