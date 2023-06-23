It was a big night for Gradey Dick. The combo forward/guard out of Kansas, who is considered one of the best shooters in the class, was picked 13th overall by the Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, Dick was one of the biggest personalities at the draft. He rocked up to New York in a dazzling red suit inspired by Wizard of Oz. Meanwhile, his eccentric and hilarious TikTok account was going viral through the draft proceedings.

However, all Dick wanted after being drafted was to get a follow on Instagram from Drake. Additionally, Dick said his eventual goal was to become besties with the Toronto rapper. Well, it appears that Dick got at least one of those wishes on draft night.

Drake Follows Gradey Dick On Instagram

Soon after making his bold statements to the media, Dick found that his wish had been answered. In Instagram videos reshared by TMZ, Dick showed off his new Instagram follow – @champagnepapi, aka Drake.

“Come on! Champagne Papiii!” Dick was heard yelling excitedly backstage after discovering that Drizzy had given him that all-important follow. The next step is to get a Gradey Dick jersey into the rapper’s hands. “I need him to wear my jersey. That’s my priority,” Dick had said at his press conference.

Obviously, Drake is one of the most prominent Raptors fans around. However, he has often been blamed for the team’s failures, with many people dubbing the Raptors’ recent lack of success the Drake Curse. However, with new coach Darko Rajaković at the helm, maybe the Drake Curse can become a Drake Blessing.

Unreleased Drake Song Heard In Houston Nightclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

However, Instagram follows are not the only reason people are talking about Toronto’s foremost rapper. One of Drake’s unreleased songs somehow made its way into the hands of a DJ at a nightclub in Houston.

Area 29, located in Westwood in southwest Houston, treated fans to a reportedly unreleased track from Drizzy earlier this week. Footage from inside the club was shared by Our Generation Music on Instagram. However, fans in the comments were not blown away by the song. Furthermore, others felt that Drake came off as “sassy.”

In other news surrounding Drake releases, the rapper appeared to confirm that he would be featuring on Business Is Business, the upcoming album from Young Thug. In fact, Drake appears twice on the album, featuring on “Parade On Cleveland” and “Oh U Went”.

