Jemele Hill
- SportsTravis Kelce Haircut Is A Viral Trend, But Black Creators Aren't Happy About The CoverageIs "the fade" really becoming "the Travis Kelce"?By Ben Mock
- MusicJemele Hill Claims Offset & Bobbi Althoff Interview Reveals How "Hip-Hop Journalism Has Been Practically Erased"Offset and Bobbi Althoff's upcoming interview is catching some flack.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJemele Hill Net Worth 2023: What Is The Journalist Worth?Jemele Hill's rise from local sports reporter to national media icon is a tale of tenacity, activism, and fearless journalism. By Jake Skudder
- SportsJemele Hill Explains Why She Made $200K Less Than "His & Hers" Co-Host Michael SmithShe called that ESPN deal "one of the worst contracts I ever signed."By Erika Marie
- MusicJemele Hill Believes Tupac & Biggie Will Eventually Be Edged Out Of "Top 5" TalksThe late rappers' names are stapled in "Top 5" discussions, but new blood in the Rap game may be pushing them out.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMethod Man Rejected "Girls Trip" Role Because He "Just Didn't Like" The CharacterThe rapper explained that after reading the script, he wasn't a fan of the character who he claimed he couldn't relate to.By Erika Marie
- SportsJemele Hill Asks Jake Paul If Nate Robinson Knockout Was RacistShe explained that it was a joke where she and her co-host were "trolling a troll with permission."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBig Sean Opens Up About Mental Health & Thinking About Quitting RappingBig Sean was a guest on the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast where he talked making "Detroit 2" and working with Eminem & Stevie Wonder.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe Is "Sick" Over People "Victim-Blaming" Megan Thee StallionThe "Antebellum" star said the rapper shouldn't have to prove herself to the public and "violence [of] any kind should be condemned."By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Speaks On Whether Or Not He'd Run For PresidentLeBron James recently said his friends think he could be President.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBarstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Says He’s "Uncancellable" After Racist Videos ResurfaceDave Portnoy refuses to be canceled. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJemele Hill Pushes Back Against Snoop Dogg's Support Of Bill CosbyJemele Hill speaks against Snoop's support of Bill Cosby.By Aron A.
- AnticsFreddie Gibbs Details His Dad's Childhood Rivalry With Michael JacksonFreddie Gibbs joins Jemele Hill on "Unbothered" and shares some untold stories. By Aron A.
- SportsStephen A. Smith Claps Back At Jemele Hill Over Colin Kaepernick WorkoutStephen A. didn't appreciate the shade.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTalib Kweli & Jemele Hill Discuss How Eminem & Big Sean Broke Barriers In DetroitJemele Hill and Talib Kweli touch on Detroit hip-hop, Donald Trump, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Claims That People On His Team Stole $59 Million From HimWhen he found out, he quickly fired everyone.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJohn Legend, Jemele Hill, Kerry Washington & More React To "Surviving R. Kelly"The anti-R.Kelly movement is stronger than ever By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas, Wale, Virgil Abloh, Issa Rae, & More Announced As ComplexCon PanellistsComplexCon 2018 is going down next month.By Alex Zidel