Sukihana Reaffirms Her Identity As A Rapper On "Do The Dash"

Delaware is not a state that you would think produces any hip-hop artists. Enter Sukihana. She has been making waves on the internet for her rambunctious personality. Several years ago she was more well known for the things she said rather than her music. For example, she had a very interesting interview with DJ Smallz Eyes. The rapper was questioned about a whole host of topics and it led to some crazy responses.

Additionally, Sukihana has been one of the most successful celebrities on the controversial platform, OnlyFans. It has become so massive, that even Cardi B was demanding access to her account. With all of that aside, her music career is still on the rise. She does not have any big hits under her belt yet, but she has worked with popular rappers in her lane like Sexyy Red.

Liste To "Do The Dash" By Sukihana

That could be because this style of hip-hop, which some classify as "ratchet" or "hood rat" hip-hop, is not a lot of people's taste. Regardless, Suki's energy is still captivating on many of her singles. This new one, "Do the Dash," is a prime example of that. It is a quick and punchy one-minute track with a loud beat with booming bass and kick drums. You can find the song above or on all DSPs.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Do the Dash," by Sukihana? Out of all of the rappers similar to her style, where does she rank amongst them? Do you think that this brand of hip-hop is something that will be prevalent in the next couple of years, why or why not? Is this subgenre is damaging or good overall? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sukihana. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

