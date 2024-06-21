Kendrick Lamar Gets His Security Up Ahead Of Compton Music Video Shoot

BYAlexander Cole1087 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)
This is easily the most anticipated music video of the year.

Kendrick Lamar is on a high right now following his "Pop Out" show in Inglewood, California. Overall, it is clear that he is the biggest artist in hip-hop right now. Everyone was tuned in a couple of nights ago, and the show is still at the top of everyone's mind. Of course, many are still in awe of how Kendrick played "Not Like Us" five times in a row. It was an incredible celebration of West Coast hip-hop, and it seems like Kendrick is nowhere close to being done.

According to TMZ, Kendrick is filming a music video throughout Compton this weekend. In fact, to prepare for the occasion, he has enlisted the help of the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. The department will be sending some Sheriff's Deputies to help beef up the security. Overall, it's a necessary step to take considering Kendrick is in the midst of a beef right now. Law enforcement has had no indications that things could get out of hand, although their hiring serves as a precaution.

Read More: Vince Staples Reveals Why He Missed Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

Kendrick Lamar Is Ready To Film A Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

For now, there is no telling what kind of music video is being filmed. Most fans assume it will be for "Not Like Us." However, Kendrick has been in the studio quite a bit as of late, and there is a slight chance he could be looking to debut a new song. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient. If anything is guaranteed, it's that this music video is going to be an event.

Let us know your expectations for this upcoming music video, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kendrick Lamar is going to go all out with this new video? Do you think it will be for "Not Like Us" or a whole new song entirely? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: The Game Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef Rumors After "Pop Out" Absence

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 100 Million Streams In Just 9 Days, Sets Spotify Record5.0K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar Calls Drake A “Certified Pedophile” On DJ Mustard-Produced Diss Track “Not Like Us"28.7K
British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The MachineMusicKendrick Lamar's “N95” Ghostwriter Rumors Debunked, CJ Francis Speaks Out7.2K
Power 106 Cali ChristmasMusicKendrick Lamar & Pharrell Link In The Studio In Resurfaced Clip, Fans Relate It To Drake Beef3.5K