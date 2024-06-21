Kendrick Lamar Gets His Security Up Ahead Of Compton Music Video Shoot

This is easily the most anticipated music video of the year.

Kendrick Lamar is on a high right now following his "Pop Out" show in Inglewood, California. Overall, it is clear that he is the biggest artist in hip-hop right now. Everyone was tuned in a couple of nights ago, and the show is still at the top of everyone's mind. Of course, many are still in awe of how Kendrick played "Not Like Us" five times in a row. It was an incredible celebration of West Coast hip-hop, and it seems like Kendrick is nowhere close to being done.

According to TMZ, Kendrick is filming a music video throughout Compton this weekend. In fact, to prepare for the occasion, he has enlisted the help of the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. The department will be sending some Sheriff's Deputies to help beef up the security. Overall, it's a necessary step to take considering Kendrick is in the midst of a beef right now. Law enforcement has had no indications that things could get out of hand, although their hiring serves as a precaution.

Kendrick Lamar Is Ready To Film A Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

For now, there is no telling what kind of music video is being filmed. Most fans assume it will be for "Not Like Us." However, Kendrick has been in the studio quite a bit as of late, and there is a slight chance he could be looking to debut a new song. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient. If anything is guaranteed, it's that this music video is going to be an event.