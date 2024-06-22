Drake Celebrates His Head Of Security Chubbs On Instagram Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Many folks tried to decipher a Kendrick Lamar diss in Drake's caption, but this is probably just an innocent celebratory post.

Drake still hasn't publicly responded to Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" at press time, but fans are already looking for the hints. Moreover, he did recently send a message to his head of security and OVO member Chubbs on his Instagram Story, including a picture of them together for what read like birthday well-wishes or some other form of celebratory remarks. "More life Capo," the Toronto superstar wrote on the black-and-white pic of them together. "Plenty love in the family to go around and just wait till that other s**t comes back around [crying-laughing emoji] [party hat and confetti emoji] @chubbsview."

Furthermore, this follows some other OVO affiliates (that Kendrick Lamar called out on his Drake diss tracks) defending their leader on social media. Baka Not Nice, for example, posted some videos of the 6ix God performing in Los Angeles for his most recent tour, and it was unsurprisingly electric to see the crowd rock out with him. Of course, this was most likely a direct rebuttal to "The Pop Out," K.Dot's concert that rounded up the whole West Coast behind him on his victory lap around the rap beef arena. However, the jury's still out on whether or not Drizzy will ever return to this topic again or if he'll focus on beating his competition with hits and more artistic engagement.

Drake's Message To Chubbs

Meanwhile, there's also some journalistic conflict in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, albeit some light caution-advising between two former colleagues. "Ak is the one on stream during the NBA finals," Joe Budden recently said about DJ Akademiks' coverage of the feud, in which he believes Ak's relationship with Aubrey has played a bias-inducing role. "Good journalistic s**t you was doing, but you gotta know that any Drake news coming from you is viewed through a different type of eye. It comes off as a mission sent from Drake."

Whether or not Drake and OVO choose to worry about themselves or chase a comeback will be one of 2024's most burning questions. We already saw a bit of a return to normalcy, as we're back with the old rumors about the XXXTENTACION murder that folks already debunked. Perhaps the Kendrick Lamar beef won't cause a headache for Chubbs and company any longer. Or maybe it really comes back around.

