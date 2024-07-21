Kendrick Lamar Gets A New Mural In Compton

A new mural in Kendrick Lamar's home turf depicts his 2023 Best Rap Album win at the Grammys and receiving the Key to the City.

Some folks may already be feeling "Not Like Us" fatigue, but that certainly isn't the case in Kendrick Lamar's hometown of Compton, Los Angeles, California. The city has always been proud of K.Dot and vice versa, and with a stellar year for him so far, it's only natural that Compton's artists would want to pay tribute. Moreover, a new mural dedicated to the former TDE lyricist recently made some waves online, which depicts him receiving the Key to the City of Compton in 2016 on one side of a portrait and him winning the Best Rap Album award at the 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on the other.

As far as rap artists, though, many of them have commented on Kendrick Lamar's explosive beef with Drake, with the latest take coming from Latto in a new interview. "I ain’t going to lie: I liked it!" she remarked. "I liked the back-and-forth, I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that, I f***ed with it. I feel like it’s two n***as that’s killing this s**t and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n***as, they both still the GOAT. That s**t fire for the culture."

Kendrick Lamar's New Compton Mural

Even rock bands are joining the praise of Kendrick Lamar and Drake, although one of these MCs definitely has gotten it in more of a backhanded manner. For example, the Red Hot Chili Peppers recently did some shows in Toronto. As a thank-you message to their fans in the city on Instagram, they posted a picture of Kendrick waving goodbye in the "Not Like Us" music video. Pretty cheeky, no?