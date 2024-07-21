Kendrick Lamar Gets A New Mural In Compton

BYGabriel Bras Nevares122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner)
A new mural in Kendrick Lamar's home turf depicts his 2023 Best Rap Album win at the Grammys and receiving the Key to the City.

Some folks may already be feeling "Not Like Us" fatigue, but that certainly isn't the case in Kendrick Lamar's hometown of Compton, Los Angeles, California. The city has always been proud of K.Dot and vice versa, and with a stellar year for him so far, it's only natural that Compton's artists would want to pay tribute. Moreover, a new mural dedicated to the former TDE lyricist recently made some waves online, which depicts him receiving the Key to the City of Compton in 2016 on one side of a portrait and him winning the Best Rap Album award at the 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on the other.

As far as rap artists, though, many of them have commented on Kendrick Lamar's explosive beef with Drake, with the latest take coming from Latto in a new interview. "I ain’t going to lie: I liked it!" she remarked. "I liked the back-and-forth, I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that, I f***ed with it. I feel like it’s two n***as that’s killing this s**t and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n***as, they both still the GOAT. That s**t fire for the culture."

Read More: Drake's Salamander Twitter Bots Seem To Return Against Kendrick Lamar And Fans Aren't Here For It

Kendrick Lamar's New Compton Mural

Even rock bands are joining the praise of Kendrick Lamar and Drake, although one of these MCs definitely has gotten it in more of a backhanded manner. For example, the Red Hot Chili Peppers recently did some shows in Toronto. As a thank-you message to their fans in the city on Instagram, they posted a picture of Kendrick waving goodbye in the "Not Like Us" music video. Pretty cheeky, no?

Meanwhile, there's even a "Not Like Us" video game out now, so pretty much every corner of pop culture seems to be loving Kendrick Lamar right now. We can't blame them; we just wish that we would get more music outside of this whole Drake thing. If all is fair and just, then both MCs would drop even better material later this year that has nothing to do with each other. Both of their cities and fanbases are ready for it, and they deserve to be great without it being at the other's expense.

Read More: Big Sean's Album Has A Release Date And Twitter Worries Kendrick Lamar Will Overshadow It

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...