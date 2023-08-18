Jay Rock Joins Red Hot Chili Peppers Onstage At Playground Reopening

Jay Rock recently performed in the neighborhood he grew up in, celebrating the grand opening of a renovated playground. The Watts, California playground was cleaned up and given some brand new equipment, courtesy of the HACLA. It’s located at the Nickerson Garden housing project where Jay Rock lived as a kid. He was also joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, making for quite the show. Though it may appear to be an unlikely pairing, their set sounded great and attendees seem to have loved it. “My 1st Rock concert in my hood with @chilipeppers, how Krazy is that,” Anthony Tiffith wrote alongside footage of the show.

“We got a new playground for the kids and a dope performance from some true legends,” Top Dawg continued. “@jayrock shared the stage with @chilipeppers that was a moment. S/o @flea333 for showing the kids love and supporting the hood since Covid hit.” Both acts put on their own individual performances, also joining forces to perform together. The band accompanied Jay Rock’s performance of “WIN” from 2018’s Redemption. The rapper then went on to sign autographs and take photos with some kids from the area. RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis also brought several of the children onstage to dance along with the music.

Jay Rock Performs With Red Hot Chili Peppers

President and CEO of the HACLA, Doug Guthrie, shared a statement about the revamped playground. “Just this past year,” he begins, “the Housing Authority was recognized with the Public Housing Honor Roll because of our commitment to supporting cradle to career opportunities for our residents. This playground is directly aligned with that commitment to continue supporting the residents we house with opportunities to help their families thrive.”

“We’re grateful to support the Watts community with the design of a playground that can bring joy, fun, and entertainment to families throughout the year,” managing partner of NBBJ Robert Mankin adds. “We’re honored to be among the many organizations that came together to provide much-deserved recreational space for this historically underserved community.”

