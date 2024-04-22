Ken Carson Announces Cities And Dates For "Chaos World Tour"

Ken Carson had himself a massive release last year with A Great Chaos. Overall, it was one of the best projects released in 2023. It carried forth that Opium sound that is becoming so popular, while also establishing Carson as a leading artist in the new school. Furthermore, his talents were on full display at Coachella this weekend, where he owned the stage. He is also going on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which is a truly massive look for a young artist such as himself.

Now, however, Ken is about to embark on a solo tour that will definitely get fans excited. As you can see below, the "Charos World Tour" is going to begin on July 8th and the first show will be in Orlando. Throughout July and August, Carson will be going all throughout the United States and even Canada. Eventually, the artist will be headed overseas throughout September and October. Some of the countries he will visit are England, Italy, Germany, and even Belgium, among others. It is a massive look for him, and fans will be excited to see him in a more intimate setting, as compared to a festival.

Read More: Ken Carson Travels The Globe On Glitchy New Single "Overseas"

Ken Carson Is Going Out On The Road

If you are hoping to get tickets to this tour, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow at 10 AM local time, over at Carson's website. This is simply a pre-sale, as the general public will be able to get their tickets later in the week, on Friday, April 26th at 10 AM local time. Hopefully, Carson is able to put on a show that is just as exciting as the album.

Let us know if you will be going to the Ken Carson tour, in the comments section down below. Is this a tour that you believe could set him up for another great album? If you do go see him, which city will it be in? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ken Carson Collaborates With Xbox On Custom Series X And Controller