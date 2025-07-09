Pharrell And A$AP Rocky’s Louis Vuitton Collaboration Reportedly Scrapped

Rumors are swirling that the anticipated Pharrell Williams x A$AP Rocky collaboration for Louis Vuitton is no longer happening. The two icons seemed locked in for something major, with Rocky supporting Pharrell’s creative direction from the jump. He showed up to shows, wore the gear, and even featured in campaigns.

So when whispers of a co-branded collection surfaced, it felt more like a “when” than an “if.” Now, it looks like that “when” might not come at all. According to reports, Rocky’s new role as Creative Director at Ray-Ban could be the reason.

Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH, is a competitor in the luxury eyewear space. That kind of overlap often creates contractual conflicts, especially when it comes to official collaborations. So even though neither party has confirmed anything, the timing makes sense.

Still, the idea of a Pharrell and Rocky link-up lingers. It would've been a seamless fusion of music, streetwear, and high fashion. Think tailored pieces, bold accessories, and maybe even a sneaker or two with Rocky’s sharp eye and Pharrell’s playful vision.

There’s always a chance they reconnect in another lane down the line. Until then, we’re left with the fit pics, the fashion week moments, and the what-ifs. But in this game, what seems canceled can always find its way back.

What Happened to Pharrell and A$AP Rocky's Louis Vuitton Collaboration

If the Pharrell Williams x A$AP Rocky x Louis Vuitton sneaker had dropped, it likely would’ve leaned into a luxury-sport hybrid. Premium materials, detailed stitching, and bold branding would’ve been expected.

Pharrell might’ve brought his playful, futuristic aesthetic while Rocky added sharp, New York-inspired edge. Think tonal uppers with pops of color, chunky silhouettes balanced with refined details, and maybe some custom hardware.