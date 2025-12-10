Logan Paul Believes Travis Scott Chickened Out Of WWE

Logan Paul has finally spoken out about why a fight with Travis Scott in the WWE never came to fruition. Discussing the situation on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul claimed that he and Scott were going to be in a three-on-three match with one other wrestler. On the day of the announcement, Scott allegedly ghosted.

“We were supposed to team up with 1 other person. It was supposed to be 3 vs 3, and the day it was supposed to be announced, he didn’t show up," Paul said. "And I think what happened is, my guess is he probably realized at some point that it's really physically demanding, really hard, and a lot of work. It's probably too much commitment for someone who is a rockstar of his caliber. Like Bad Bunny loves it and put in the time and became a good wrestler."

He continued: "Wrestling is a lot about navigating pain. It all really hurts, and some things hurt less, but it all hurts. I think a lot of people think that the mat is bouncy and soft. I certainly thought that before I got in the WWE. The first time I touched the canvas, I was like, 'When do they bring in the trampoline mat?' They're like, 'No,' and I go, 'Okay, well what about the prop chairs?' There are no prop chairs. This is real. It hurts. At some point, Travis probably realized it's pretty hard."

Travis Scott "Circus Maximus Tour"

In addition to the commitment the WWE requires, Travis Scott has been incredibly busy in 2025. Beginning in April, he hit the road for the final leg of his Circus Maximus Tour. He headlined shows in the United States, Spain, England, South Africa, China, Japan, and more countries across the world.

The tour was a massive success and ended up as the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, according to Billboard. The concerts made $265.1 million with 2.1 million tickets sold.