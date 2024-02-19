Kanye West Roasted For Wearing Jeans With No Underwear In Resurfaced Video

Ye isn't going to please everyone.

Kanye West is someone who has always tried to push boundaries as it pertains to the fashion world. Overall, he has come through with a lot of bizarre outfits during his life. This has been especially true in the world of sneakers. Although he has had a lot of success selling shoes, there is no doubt that a lot of his sneakers have been roasted by fans. These days, however, it is his wife Bianca Censori who takes most of the heat. This is because Ye has her wearing some truly bizarre and revealing outfits that are not appropriate for polite society.

Regardless, there are still times when Ye has us surprised with whatever he has on. A good example of this is found in the video below. This resurfaced clip, shared by DJ Kam Bennett, showcases Ye wearing a pair of jeans. Typically, jeans are nothing new for Ye. However, it was high he styled them this time around that had fans raising their eyebrows. As you can see at the end of the clip, the rapper is not wearing any underwear. While some do this with sweatpants, very few do it with some as uncomfortable as jeans.

Kanye West Scrutinized For Outfit

In the replies and quote tweets below, you can see just how unimpressed some people were with this new look for Ye. Some said it was bad hygiene while others were simple perturbed that he would do such a thing. These days, nothing should actually be a surprise for Kanye. He is constantly evolving and trying new things, regardless of whether or not his fans are going to approve of it.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of this outfit choice, in the comments section down below. Do you think Ye has created a new trend with this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

