Latto Denies Sleeping With Quando Rondo After Photo Of The Two Goes Viral

Latto has been building up a massive resume as of late. Overall, she continues to show the world that she can be the best female MC in the game. Although she has gotten herself into a couple of feuds, this has only built up goodwill with fans. For the most part, fans like it when artists get into beef. It is healthy competition, and Latto seems pretty convinced that she can get herself to that number one spot. Even if it means upsetting other artists and their fanbases in the process.

The artist is no stranger to the rumor mill. It has been said that she is dating 21 Savage, however, there is no concrete evidence to suggest this is the case. Meanwhile, a photo went viral over the weekend that depicts Latto with Quando Rondo. In fact, she is sitting on his lap in the image, which led to all sorts of rumors. Fans theorized about whether or not the two had slept together or even dated in the past. Latto saw these rumors running rampant, and took to Twitter where she decided to quell any speculation.

Latto Speaks Out

"Didn't hit tho," she wrote. Latto certainly didn't waste a single word right here as only three were necessary. Rondo has yet to comment on any of this, although his legal troubles will likely prevent him from doing so. Either way, this whole debacle shows that Latto is, indeed, paying attention to the internet trends. She knows when people are speaking on her, and she is not afraid to let them know what the truth is. It is admirable, although only time will whether or not she decides to stop messing with the internet gossip, altogether.

