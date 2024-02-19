Latto Denies Sleeping With Quando Rondo After Photo Of The Two Goes Viral

Latto wanted to separate herself from the rumors.

BYAlexander Cole
Sips &amp; Sounds Summer Festival

Latto has been building up a massive resume as of late. Overall, she continues to show the world that she can be the best female MC in the game. Although she has gotten herself into a couple of feuds, this has only built up goodwill with fans. For the most part, fans like it when artists get into beef. It is healthy competition, and Latto seems pretty convinced that she can get herself to that number one spot. Even if it means upsetting other artists and their fanbases in the process.

The artist is no stranger to the rumor mill. It has been said that she is dating 21 Savage, however, there is no concrete evidence to suggest this is the case. Meanwhile, a photo went viral over the weekend that depicts Latto with Quando Rondo. In fact, she is sitting on his lap in the image, which led to all sorts of rumors. Fans theorized about whether or not the two had slept together or even dated in the past. Latto saw these rumors running rampant, and took to Twitter where she decided to quell any speculation.

Read More: Latto's Guest Verses In 2023, Ranked

Latto Speaks Out

"Didn't hit tho," she wrote. Latto certainly didn't waste a single word right here as only three were necessary. Rondo has yet to comment on any of this, although his legal troubles will likely prevent him from doing so. Either way, this whole debacle shows that Latto is, indeed, paying attention to the internet trends. She knows when people are speaking on her, and she is not afraid to let them know what the truth is. It is admirable, although only time will whether or not she decides to stop messing with the internet gossip, altogether.

Let us know what you think of these rumors, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Latto's "Sunday Service": A Gospel of Authenticity and Boldness

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.