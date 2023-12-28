Lil Mo Speaks On Battles With Opioid Addiction

Lil Mo, the R&B songstress, recently bared her soul on the Don't Call Me White Girl podcast. She offered a raw and unfiltered account of her harrowing struggle with opioid addiction. A battle that was intricately woven into the fabric of an abusive relationship. In a candid conversation from early December, she delved into the depths of her addiction and the transformative journey that led her to break free in late 2019. "Addiction is real because people don’t know you’re addicted," Lil Mo began. Peeling back the layers of a hidden struggle that often goes unnoticed. Despite her public persona, she disclosed the financial toll of her addiction, admitting to spending a staggering amount— at least a grand a week. All while ensuring everyone around her was taken care of. It was a paradoxical existence where her outward generosity masked an internal battle.

Moreover, Mo painted a vivid picture of her time in California. Where the glamour of the music scene was overshadowed by the darker reality of substance abuse. "When we touch down, everything was laid out — coke, pills, syrup… And I’ll get up there and sing, and you’d never know, and I’m literally burnt the fuck out." Her revelation highlights the stark contrast between the polished stage presence and the private struggle that unfolded behind the scenes.



However, the singer emphasized the deceptive nature of addiction, explaining, "The only reason y’all knew I was on drugs was because I said it." Lil Mo confronted the societal pressure to conceal vulnerabilities. She shed light on the internal conflict of compromising one's authenticity to meet external expectations. She lamented, "That’s when it comes to the soft white underbelly where you think you have to lower who you are to meet people where they're at. It upsets me what I allowed."

Moreover, Lil Mo's journey from the depths of addiction to sobriety serves as a powerful narrative of resilience and self-discovery. By bravely sharing her story, she not only unveils the hidden struggles that many face. But also challenges the stigma surrounding addiction. In doing so, she advocates for a more compassionate and understanding approach to those battling their demons. She emphasized that beneath the glamorous facade, everyone has their own battles to fight.

