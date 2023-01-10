They’re two generations of femcees who have amassed success, so fans were disappointed to see Nicki Minaj and Latto beef on Twitter. Last year, things erupted online after Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” was pushed toward Pop categories during Grammy considerations. There was a dust-up regarding why the music icon’s single wasn’t mentioned for a Rap nod, and Minaj brought up Latto’s “Big Energy” Tom Tom Club’s 1980s sample that she believes should have been Pop.

The unraveling went down in real-time as the ladies traded jabs. In a recent interview with Cam Newton, R&B veteran Lil Mo says the two artists can’t be compared.

She began by recognizing that many women in Rap today have many similarities. Some look alike and have lyrical content that crosses over, and some occupy the same lane in the industry.

Still, said Mo, several ladies have been able to unify and collaborate.

“The camaraderie among these females nowadays, I respect that,” the singer added. “We haven’t seen that in a long time. You haven’t seen that since Queen Latifah, Monie Love, MC Lyte, and all of them was on ‘Self-Destruction.’ So now that a lot of girls are collaborating, I rock with it. I f*ck with it heavy.”

Queen Latifah and Monie Love collaborated on “Ladies First” but weren’t involved in “Self Destruction.” However, MC Lyte and Ms. Melodie were the only women rappers included in the Boogie Down Productions classic.

Aye this latto vs Nicki beef is TOO GOOD 😌 way too messy pic.twitter.com/UfR6V5JZfE — Tayonna💰💋♑️ (@issaseattlechic) October 14, 2022

“Imma be real honest. You can’t compare a Latto to a Nicki, ’cause Nicki been in the game,” Lil Moe continued. “So when [Minaj] say, ‘All these b*tches is my sons,’ people like, ‘Oh, she throwin’ shots.’ No! Because before her, she bows at Lauryn Hill.”

“A lot of people come out talking heavy, but I’m like, if you ain’t been in the game at least ten years and been through a damn scandal, a death threat, or almost near-death experience?”

Watch more from Lil Mo’s chat with Cam Newton on Funky Fridays above.

