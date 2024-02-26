Rappers Who Admitted To Having Addictions To Lean

In the world of Hip Hop where success and excess often intertwine, there lies a sobering truth beneath the surface. It’s no surprise that many artists have dealt with drug abuse and addiction throughout their careers. However, the prevalence of lean addiction among some of the industry’s most prominent rappers has alarmed many fans. Lean’s seductive allure, coupled with its dangerous effects, has sadly ensnared many within the rap community. Consequently, this has led to a cascade of candid confessions from those grappling with addiction. The most recent statement came from Bow Wow, who admitted to formerly being addicted to sizzurp. Here are five rappers who have openly admitted to having addiction to the purple mixture.

Without a doubt, Lil Wayne is one of the most popular rappers who have admitted to having an addiction to lean. As a matter of fact, throughout his career, Wayne has never shied away from mentioning his use of the drug. In many of his songs like “Lock And Load” and “Codeine Dreaming,” he addresses the topic. Additionally, for years, the rapper was seen on many different occasions taking the purple drink. Weezy never needed to make a special public announcement because he never hid it from the world in the first place. However, he did publicly speak about an addiction to sizzurp. One such time was when he spoke to Vlad TV in a 2010 PSA.

Mac Miller’s battle with addiction was a poignant and deeply personal journey that resonated with fans worldwide. Admittedly, his struggles extended beyond lean addiction. However, his candid acknowledgment of his dependency on the concoction provided a stark reminder of the perils of substance abuse within the music industry. Miller was one of a few rappers to openly acknowledge his lean addiction, doing so through his music, interviews, and public statements. For example, Miller told Complex in 2013 that he loved lean and thought the drug was great. Sadly, the rapper passed away in September 2018 due to an accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

Bow Wow

When Mac Miller passed, it affected rappers around the world, and it shook Bow Wow so much that he came out to open up about his own addiction to lean. In a series of tweets, the rapper shared that he had taken the drug so much that he had become addicted to it. “When me and Omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean every day! When y'all saw me on BET going off on torae, I was high off lean,” he wrote. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he spoke about his former addiction once again. He spoke extensively about his excessive use of the drug when he used to take it, and withdrawal symptoms when he tried stopping.

In 2019, Juelz Santana spoke about his lean addiction in interviews with Drink Champs and Vlad TV. On Drink Champs, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star shared, “I was drinking lean, and did I have an addiction? For sure.” He continued, “I was addicted to the point where I was drinking it every day, and if I stopped, yeah, I would have got sick.” After also talking about his addiction on Vlad TV, he advised, “It's gotta come out [of your body], and it's gotta come out the worst type of way. And the worst type of way is through every part of your body. Aching, hurting, pains, throwing up. It's not a good feeling, and I definitely don’t recommend it.”

One of the first rappers to admit a dependency on lean, Gucci Mane publicly addressed his addiction back in 2013. Before heading to rehab, the rapper took to Twitter to apologize for erratic behavior caused by lean that had gotten him apprehended by the police. “I’ve been drinking lean for 10 plus years & I must admit it has destroyed me. I wanna be the first rapper to admit I’m addicted to lean and that sh*t ain’t no joke,” he wrote. “I’m currently incarcerated but I will be going to rehab because I need help. I wanna thank everyone that has stood by me during this difficult time. Please keep me in your prayers,” he concluded. The rapper has since kicked his addiction and remains sober to this day.

