Kanye West Reactivates His Twitter And Fans Don't Know How To Feel About It

Let's see if he uses it...

Kanye West is in the middle of some massive flack for alleged Nazi designs in his newest Yeezy merch drop, and it lined up with his potential return to a more communicative space. In other words, get ready for another potential firestorm. Ye reportedly reactivated his Twitter this week, and you probably know at least some of the massive controversies and antics that he engaged in via the social media platform. As such, a lot of fans don't know what to expect and are understandably cautious as to the Chicago artist's potential activity. Of course, this is all just speculative, but history shows us that this is a potentially volatile combination.

Furthermore, no one really has a solid vision of Kanye West's mind state these days, but many are going off of his past tendencies. For example, fans might point to a 2020 lawsuit deposition that he participated in, footage of which recently emerged via A&E's Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath show. As many probably expected or predicted, Ye's behavior at this meeting was quite standoffish and unruly, although it doesn't even come close to his lowest moments.

Kanye West Is Back On Twitter

Elsewhere, perhaps Kanye West will take advantage of his Twitter to speak about the various lawsuits against him these days... For better or worse. One of these is from former teenage employees alleging a hostile work environment, who request a default judgement against him. For those unaware, this group of teens – aged from 14 to 17 – claimed along with adult plaintiffs that they suffered discriminatory bullying and received explicit content while Ye was working on adult entertainment ventures. The lawsuit also names Milo Yiannopoulos, his former chief of staff, and Yeezy LLC as codefendants.

Fans React