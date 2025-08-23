Travis Scott Cuts Leeds Festival Set Short For Mysterious Reasons

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 284 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Cuts Leeds Festival Set Short Hip Hop News
Travis Scott gets interviewed during warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Travis Scott will return to a headlining stage tomorrow (Sunday, August 24) for Leeds' sister festival, Reading.

Travis Scott has had quite the busy year so far, whether it's his new label compilation album JACKBOYS 2 or a lot of extracurricular moves. No tours so far, but his headlining set at the Leeds Festival in the United Kingdom on Friday night (August 22) certainly caused a commotion.

According to Complex, though, there was an issue with this performance. Apparently, the Houston superstar began his set at 9:30PM local time and abruptly stopped performing after an hour and 24 songs. Reports suggest Scott left half an hour earlier than expected, although the setlist available on setlist.fm suggests he went through all his usual closers and massive hits.

As such, take this information with a grain of salt, as there could be many other explanations and interpretations of the Air Jordan collaborator's performance. Maybe this was all exactly according to plan, or there's a reason why this abrupt ending occurred.

For example, one fan on Twitter, travvy, posted a video of Travis' hand seemingly getting in the way of a burst of flames from a pyrotechnic device. However, this didn't get any confirmation and the timeline isn't super clear.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire Evening Post caught some more praiseful fan reactions concerning La Flame's Leeds set. So it was definitely divisive, but we can't make heads or tails of the situation just yet.

Read More: Travis Scott Shows Love To Drake Again Amid Rumored Beef By Jamming To "NOKIA"

Travis Scott Setlist

In any case, he has another headlining set tomorrow (Sunday, August 24) at the Reading Festival, which is Leeds' sister shindig. Maybe this will reveal what happened with the previous set, or a similar outcome without any alleged pyro issues will just prove everything was business as usual.

Travis Scott and his WWE energy took the Leeds stage and reportedly went through cuts such as "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," "STARGAZING," Upper Echelon," and "goosebumps." He's one of hip-hop's most notable performers these days, so we understand fans who wanted more out of this, even if it had been the full hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's as dominant as ever when it comes to commercial success. So these big festival headlining slots usually carry a lot of weight.

Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.0K
Comments 0