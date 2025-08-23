Travis Scott Cuts Leeds Festival Set Short For Mysterious Reasons

Travis Scott has had quite the busy year so far, whether it's his new label compilation album JACKBOYS 2 or a lot of extracurricular moves. No tours so far, but his headlining set at the Leeds Festival in the United Kingdom on Friday night (August 22) certainly caused a commotion.

According to Complex, though, there was an issue with this performance. Apparently, the Houston superstar began his set at 9:30PM local time and abruptly stopped performing after an hour and 24 songs. Reports suggest Scott left half an hour earlier than expected, although the setlist available on setlist.fm suggests he went through all his usual closers and massive hits.

As such, take this information with a grain of salt, as there could be many other explanations and interpretations of the Air Jordan collaborator's performance. Maybe this was all exactly according to plan, or there's a reason why this abrupt ending occurred.

For example, one fan on Twitter, travvy, posted a video of Travis' hand seemingly getting in the way of a burst of flames from a pyrotechnic device. However, this didn't get any confirmation and the timeline isn't super clear.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire Evening Post caught some more praiseful fan reactions concerning La Flame's Leeds set. So it was definitely divisive, but we can't make heads or tails of the situation just yet.

Travis Scott Setlist

In any case, he has another headlining set tomorrow (Sunday, August 24) at the Reading Festival, which is Leeds' sister shindig. Maybe this will reveal what happened with the previous set, or a similar outcome without any alleged pyro issues will just prove everything was business as usual.

Travis Scott and his WWE energy took the Leeds stage and reportedly went through cuts such as "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," "STARGAZING," Upper Echelon," and "goosebumps." He's one of hip-hop's most notable performers these days, so we understand fans who wanted more out of this, even if it had been the full hour and a half.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's as dominant as ever when it comes to commercial success. So these big festival headlining slots usually carry a lot of weight.