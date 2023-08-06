Billie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud during her Lollapalooza set, last week, just days after the Euphoria star’s tragic passing. While reflecting on the 25-year-old’s death, Eilish instructed the audience to be grateful for those around them.

“R.I.P. Angus Cloud, everybody,” Eilish told the crowd. “Tell somebody next to you you’re grateful for them,” she added. “I want us all to be grateful and aware of what we have.” Eilish also performed her and Labrinth’s song, “Never Felt So Alone,” which was featured on the soundtrack to Euphoria’s second season.

Billie Eilish At Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA)

Cloud passed away at his family’s house in Oakland, California, on July 31. His family confirmed his death in a statement, noting that he buried his late father the week before. Eilish is far from the first celebrity to speak out on Cloud’s passing. Several of his Euphoria co-stars have already shared tributes on social media. Maude Apatow wrote on Instagram: “Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute To Angus Cloud

Zendaya also reflected on her friendship with Cloud. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she said in her post. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

