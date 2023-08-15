Evidence Points To Angus Cloud’s Death Being Accidental: Report

Angus Cloud, the late Euphoria star who passed away, earlier this month, did not leave behind a note with his death, according to TMZ. The outlet cites multiple law enforcement sources involved in his death investigation. The 911 call placed to the family’s house noted a “possible overdose.”

Despite the 911 call, some fans initially theorized that Cloud’s death was a suicide. The statement confirming his passing referenced that he had been dealing with mental health struggles in the wake of his father’s recent passing. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family said.

Angus Cloud With His "Euphoria" Co-Star, Zendaya

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Cloud’s mom, Lisa, later clarified that she did not believe her son to have died by suicide. She wrote in a statement: “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Cloud was 25 years old at the time of his death. In addition to his role as Fezco on Euphoria, he also had small roles in the independent films North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he made appearances in music videos for Noah Cyrus, Juice Wrld, Becky G, and Karol G. Those that worked with him spoke highly of the experience following his death. Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Drake, and more out spoke out with tributes in recent weeks. Be on the lookout for more information on the investigation into Cloud’s death on HotNewHipHop.

