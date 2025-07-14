21 Savage & Young Thug Hilariously Troll Each Other On Instagram

21 Savage and Young Thug both tried to embarrass each other by posting their old pictures on social media.

21 Savage and Young Thug went back and forth with one another on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend. In doing so, they shared embarrassing pictures of one another. Thug posted a photo of 21 with Taylor Swift as well as one of him posing in front of a sneaker collection. 21, in response, shared an old picture of Thug soundtracked by Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."

When No Jumper shared the exchange on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comment section. Most seem to believe 21 came with the more egregious picture. "Man If I was Thug, 21 would’ve had to see me wit these fist after that picture," one user wrote. Another joked: "So they’re 'not' beefing/mad, well IDK because that last pic is when you play fighting but you feel like the other person hit you too hard so you start fighting for real."

21 Savage Wireless Festival

After trolling Young Thug, 21 Savage shared a clip of his performance with Drake at Wireless Festival in London on Saturday night. He was one of several guests the Toronto rapper brought out during his three headlining sets at the weekend-long event. That same night, he also welcomed Skepta, Latto, Sexyy Redd, Central Cee, and more to the stage. “All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight," Drake said to introduce the theme of the night.

As for Young Thug, he's been at work on his upcoming album, UY Scutti. While he dropped lead single, "Money on Money", back on April 25, he still hasn't confirmed a release date for the entirety of the project. It'll mark his first full-length effort since getting out of jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, last year.

