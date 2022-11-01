50 Cent is still a mega star no matter what continent he’s on. The Queens rapper is still traveling the world as part of his Greenlight Gang World Tour, along with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. While 50 usually shows love for each country he graces, his most recent tour stop in Athens, Greece seemed to be one for the books.

According to reports, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star drew in over 40,000 people to the city’s infamous Olympic Stadium to watch him perform many of his classic hits. He took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the colossal moment, writing, “Athens Greece same stadium where they did the Olympics. @unclemurda was like yo, how many people is that. LOL his Giants loss to the Seahawk’s he was tight.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Nearly 20 years in the game and 50 is still making moves and headlines like it’s 2003. Earlier this month, the Power creator began trending after sharing his thoughts on Kanye West’s controversial outbursts. “I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 shared. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap.”

In the lengthy post, the Raising Kanan producer added, “People are really hurt by this sh**. I have seen people in this position because of thing they have did not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f***k up. Go cool off!”

Aside from his social media antics, 50 still has his foot in the production world — cranking out brand new seasons of his STARZ shows as well as his upcoming WeTV series Hip-Hop Homicides, which will explore the epidemic of violence that has attached itself to Hip-Hop.

50 spoke of the show back in January, sharing, “G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. Hip hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.” Catch Hip Hop Homicides premiering November 3 on We TV.