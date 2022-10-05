YG rattled the hip-hop community with the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, though it wasn’t for the right reason. Track five, “How To Rob A Rapper” ft. Mozzy and D3szn is a playbook on hitting licks. “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/ He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG raps at the beginning of the song.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Rapper YG is seen at the private screening of ‘Spiral’ for 21 Savage and friends on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

Many felt it was an insensitive release, especially since it’s been less than a month since PNB Rock was robbed and fatally shot in Los Angeles.

However, YG wasn’t the first rapper to flesh this concept out on wax. The song samples 50 Cent’s original 1999 single, “How To Rob,” where he laid out exactly how he would rob everyone from Diddy to Kirk Franklin. At the time, the song sparked outrage by those mentioned which helped Fif gain notoriety in the rap game before he made his massive debut under Shady.

Despite how many might feel about YG’s single, 50 Cent had nothing but praise for the Compton rapper. He shared a snippet of the record on his Instagram Live page and said, “this shit hard.”

While 50 Cent might appreciate the record, others felt that YG should’ve removed it from the tracklist entirely.

Check out Fif’s post below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.