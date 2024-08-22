Screwly G Calls Out FBG Affiliates After FBG Duck's Murder: Watch

The rapper didn't back down.

Screwly G wasn't having it on August 21. The rapper got on Instagram Live and proceeded to pop off on FBG affiliates who flooded his comment section. Not only did Screwly G call out FBG for not being as dangerous as they pose themselves, but he evoked the death of one of their most notable members: FBG Duck. Six gang members were found guilty for FBG Duck's murder in January, so to call Screwly's evocation bold is to put it mild. The rapper went into absolute rant mode.

"None of you n**gas killed none of 'em," Screwly G asserted. "I'll get into it... Whichever GDE wanna get into it." The rapper then proceed to call out FBG affiliates for talking tough via social media but trying to link up with him for music behind closed doors. "N**ga, you the same bum a*s n**ga who asked me for a feature," Screwly G claimed. "Be a real gangsta, and go to the DMs. Don't unsend your message... Talkin' about Duck this, Duck that." The rapper then went on to criticize the affiliates in the comment section for making him a target. "Y'all n**gas got more aggression for me than for anybody," he claimed. Then, the rapper got aggressive. "I guarantee I finish your a*s," he added. "On my dead cousin. Right where you at, n**ga."

Screwly G Promised To 'Finish' Anybody Who Challenged Him

FBG affiliates aren't the only one annoyed by Screwly G's bravado. King Yella hopped on Instagram Live to defend FBG Duck's name and question why Screwly felt the need to bring him up at all. "Indiana a*s, out of town a*s," Yella dubbed the rapper. "Why is you even mentioning folks? Goofy a*s n**ga. You a b*tch, everyone around you a b*tch." It gets more disrespectful from there. "F*ck your dead homie, f*ck your mom, f*ck your grandmama. Keep Duck name out your mouth."