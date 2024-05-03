Blueface Spotted In Court As New Photos Of The Rapper Surface Online

Blueface has been going through it these days. Overall, this is due to the fact that he is currently in jail. He landed himself in jail a few months ago after breaking the terms of his probation. For now, it appears as though he will have to remain locked up until July. However, on Thursday, he had himself a court hearing. During this court hearing, he was supported by none other than Chrisean Rock. At this stage, it appears as though he and Chrisean are back together. Although it remains to be seen how long that is actually going to last.

Meanwhile, with Blueface in court, some photos were covertly taken of the artist. In the post below, you can see that Blue was wearing his orange jumper, and didn't seem to be in the greatest mood. Considering the circumstances, it is easy to see why this would be the case. For now, his release from jail remains up in the air. While his family would prefer for it to happen sooner rather than later, a timeline has not been made clear.

Blueface Remains In Jail

As many have noted, social media has been awfully quiet ever since Blueface found himself in jail. Some people believe this is a good thing, while others miss him dearly. When he first got locked up, he was beefing with Soulja Boy, however, that has since died down. Now, fans are just curious to see how all of this is going to shake out for him, as July approaches.

Let us know what you think of this situation for Blueface, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he will be looking to make music again when he is released? Do you think he will continue to be with Chrisean Rock once he gets home? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

