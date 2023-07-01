Lil Uzi Vert is hot off the release of their highly-anticipated LP, Pink Tape. Recently, the artist appeared on a livestream where he revealed details of his next release. Uzi says that they don’t plan on dropping a deluxe edition of Pink Tape. The artist claimed that instead, they plan on releasing an entirely new album next.

Lil Uzi Vert teased Pink Tape for months ahead of the album’s release, providing fans with snippets and hints. There was a good amount of speculation online about which artists would make appearances on the new LP. Many fans thought Playboi Carti was going to be featured, due to Uzi posting a photo of the rapper on his Instagram Story recently. Listeners were disappointed when the album arrived, with no Carti in sight. Pink Tape does, however, feature Nicki Minaj on the song “Endless Fashion.” Nicki gives Baddies star Natalie Nunn a shoutout on the song, which Nunn was thrilled about.

Lil Uzi Vert Says They’re Going To Release An Entirely New Album

Uzi’s girlfriend, City Girls’ JT, later took to Twitter to show love to Nicki for her work on the song. After JT complimented how quickly she turned her verse in, Nicki explained that she “was exhausted by the time [she] was done.” The new album also features Travis Scott, which DJ Akademiks revealed ahead of the release. Don Toliver also appears on Pink Tape, as well as Bring Me The Horizon and Japanese “kawaii metal” band BABYMETAL. The LP also features a wild cover of System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey!”

Uzi additionally addresses rumors about their sexuality on Pink Tape, with lyrics clarifying that they’re not gay. “First of all, I f*ck eight b*tches a day, How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?” Uzi asks on the album. Fans are loving Uzi’s latest offering. It was even reported today that it may become the first No. 1 rap album of this year on the Billboard 200.

