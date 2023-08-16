Air Jordan 17 Low “University Blue” To Get New Retro

When it comes to underrated Jordan Brand models, there is certainly a case to be made about the Air Jordan 17 Low. In fact, there are a lot of underrated Jumpman models out there. However, the aforementioned model was worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. This is some overlooked history, which is fairly understandable. Regardless, this shoe got some truly great colorways, and it’s been itching to receive some retros. Even if fans are not asking for them.

Subsequently, it seems like Jumpman is finally going to give this silhouette a bit of justice. New Air Jordan 17 Low models are reportedly going to come out in 2024. Of course, many of these will simply be retros of sneakers we saw in the past. Among them is the “University Blue” color scheme that was worn by Michael Jordan himself. In fact, according to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is going to be making a triumphant return in 2024. Below, you can find photos of the original in all of their glory.

“University Blue” Air Jordan 17 Low

Firstly, the shoe is mostly covered in white. Secondly, there are hits of university blue all the way throughout. Although, these elements are mainly found on the cuff, as well as the midsole. This comes together to form a truly palatable sneaker that a lot of people are going to recognize. These are fantastic and they could bring forth some nostalgia.

For now, there is no official release date associated with this sneaker. However, it is being said that it will release in 2024. Hopefully, we get some new details from Jordan Brand, sooner rather than later. In the meantime, plenty of other great models will be shown off as well. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

